TREASURIES-Long bonds rally as Treasury keeps issuance unchanged

* Long bonds rally, yield curve flattens * Treasury evaluating ultra-long bonds * Fed meeting in focus By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 3 U.S. 30-year bond yields fell and the yield curve flattened on Wednesday after the Treasury Department said it was studying the issuance of an ultra-long bond, but did not commit to one. The U.S. Treasury said on Wednesday it will keep coupon auctions steady in the upcoming quarter and that it is studying the possibility of