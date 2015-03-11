* Spending on communications to slow in recession-hit Russia
By Anastasia Teterevleva and Maria Kiselyova
MOSCOW, March 11 Russia's second-biggest mobile
phone operator Megafon expects revenue
growth to grind to a halt this year as cash-strapped consumers
spend less on communications.
The company also forecast a core profit margin at or above
40 percent, meaning it could come in below the 44 percent figure
achieved in 2014.
The guidance contrasts with more optimistic comments made by
Megafon late in October when the company said it was confident
that consumers would not cut spending on telecoms services
despite the economic downturn.
But a sharp fall in oil prices and escalation of tension
with the West over Ukraine have since led to a collapse in the
rouble which spurred inflation and, coupled with the rate hike
by the central bank, has hurt real incomes.
"Miracles do not happen... As households now have a higher
debt burden than during the 2008-2009 crisis, people spend less
on communications services," Megafon Chief Financial Officer
Gevork Vermishyan told reporters.
As evidence, Megafon said its mobile service revenues were
flat in the fourth quarter, year-on-year, as data revenue growth
slowed to 16 percent from 37 percent in the third quarter.
Total revenues grew 3 percent to 82.2 billion roubles
($1.32 billion) in the fourth quarter and were up 5.9 percent at
315 billion roubles in 2014 as a whole, Megafon said.
Net profit slumped 72 percent to 2.8 billion roubles in the
last three months of 2014 because of non-cash charges related to
the depreciation of the rouble.
Operating income before depreciation and amortisation
(OIBDA) grew 13 percent to 34.5 billion roubles in the quarter
with an OIBDA margin of 41.9 percent, up from 38.3 percent a
year ago.
Megafon, part-owned by Russia's third-richest man Alisher
Usmanov and Swedish telecoms group TeliaSonera, is
Russia's second largest mobile operator behind MTS.
MTS has yet to report last year results, while
Amsterdam-based Vimpelcom, which owns Russia's third
largest mobile operator, said last month it expected a
challenging year and was targeting a flat to low single digit
decline in underlying sales.
