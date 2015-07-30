MOSCOW, July 30 Russian mobile phone operator
Megafon said on Thursday its second quarter
net profit fell 6.4 percent to 13 billion roubles ($221
million), year-on-year.
The company said in a statement its revenue from wireless
data services increased by 20.3 percent, year-on-year, to 19.5
billion roubles, while operating income before depreciation and
amortization (OIBDA) was up 1.3 percent at 34.7 billion roubles.
($1 = 58.7455 roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)