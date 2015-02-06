(Adds Hollande arrival)
MOSCOW Feb 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
and French President Francois Hollande arrived in Moscow on
Friday for talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the
Ukraine crisis.
Television footage showed Merkel emerging from a plane and
entering a car waiting in the runway, shortly before Hollande
flew in.
The trip by Merkel and Hollande follows five hours of
late-night talks with Ukrainian leader Petro Poroshenko in Kiev
on Thursday.
Their initiative follows fierce fighting and territorial
gains in eastern Ukraine by Russian-backed separatists since a
peace blueprint was agreed in Belarus in September.
