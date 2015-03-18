MOSCOW, March 18 Net profits for Russia's
biggest iron ore producer Metalloinvest fell 94
percent in 2014 as the rouble weakened, prompting a revaluation
of the dollar-denominated portion of the company's debts, the
company said on Wednesday.
Metalloinvest posted net profits of $66 million for 2014,
down 94 percent from the previous year, after the rouble fell 43
percent against the dollar due to weak oil prices and Western
sanctions over Russia's role in the Ukraine crisis.
The company, owned by Russia's third-richest man Alisher
Usmanov, said other key financial indicators fell because of a
decline in global iron ore prices.
Benchmark spot iron ore prices at China's Tianjin port fell
to $57.60 a tonne on Tuesday. The commodity has lost 19 percent
so far this year after sliding 47 percent in 2014.
Metalloinvest's earnings before interest, taxation,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell by 14.4 percent
year-on-year to $1.9 billion, the company said. Revenue slid
13.1 percent to $6.4 billion.
Metalloinvest's net debt fell 23 percent to $4.2 billion
while the EBITDA margin was almost unchanged, at 30.8 percent.
(Reporting by Jack Stubbs and Svetlana Burmistrova; Editing by
Elizabeth Piper)