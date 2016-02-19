MOSCOW Feb 19 Russia's government is
considering cutting spending on defence procurement this year by
5 percent, four official sources told Reuters, a move that would
extend the budget squeeze to a sector that up to now has been
immune from real cuts.
The proposal has support across several ministries and in
other state institutions, enough for it to go forward for
discussion at a Cabinet meeting, the sources said. Until now,
the idea has not gained traction beyond the finance ministry.
That it is now poised to be put on the agenda of the full
government is a sign that, as Russia begins its second year of
recession caused by low oil prices and Western sanctions, no
area is safe from budget cuts.
Cutting defence spending is symbolically important because
President Vladimir Putin has made restoring Russia's military
might a priority, a stance reinforced by military engagements in
Ukraine and in Syria.
Russia spent 1.65 trillion roubles ($21.60 billion) on
defence procurement in 2015, according to defence think tank
CAST. That represented about half of total budget spending on
national defence, the think tank said.
A 5 percent cut in defence procurement spending is unlikely
to bring in significant additional budget revenues. The saving
would be not more than 100 billions roubles, according to an
estimate from one of the officials who spoke to Reuters.
"But this is not about money, it is about a political
precedent," the official said.
One of the sources, who all spoke to Reuters on condition of
anonymity, said that there had been talk about a 7 percent cut,
but there was "mighty opposition" from the defence ministry to
that plan and most likely the cut will be 5 percent.
There is no final decision and it is yet to be approved by
the prime minister or the president, two senior officials said.
"But we are trying to persuade our bosses, that it is
impossible for the budget to bear such spending today", a source
in the finance ministry said.
A spokeswoman for the Finance Ministry did not return calls
seeking for comment. Defence Ministry did not immediately reply
to Reuters request seeking for comment.
(additional reporting by Jason Bush; writing by Lidia Kelly;
editing by Christian Lowe)