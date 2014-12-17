MOSCOW Dec 17 Russia's Finance Ministry is already selling foreign exchange on the market, Interfax news agency said on Wednesday, quoting a source.

Earlier on Wednesday the Finance Ministry said it was starting to sell its leftover foreign-currency stock and that it considered the rouble to be undervalued.

The ministry did not elaborate in its statement on which stock it was selling, or how much. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt, editing by Elizabeth Piper)