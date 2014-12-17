MOSCOW Dec 17 Russian Finance Ministry said on Wednesday it was selling foreign currency from its leftover stocks, of which it has around $7 billion, in a move seen as an attempt to support the rouble.

Maxim Oreshkin, head of the Finance Ministry's long-term strategic planning department, told Reuters the amount of forex it would sell would "depend on (market) situation."