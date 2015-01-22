(Adds details)
By Polina Devitt
TALNAKH, Russia Jan 22 Russia's Norilsk Nickel
, the world's largest nickel and palladium
miner, has started pilot operations at its Arctic-based Talnakh
concentrator plant after the first stage of an upgrade to
improve productivity.
The project is part of Norilsk's strategy to focus on large,
low-cost production projects in Russia's Arctic region while
selling non-core assets abroad.
"The project will raise productivity and improve the quality
of output products," Vladimir Potanin, Norilsk Nickel CEO and
co-owner, said at an opening ceremony in the Talnakh region.
Talnakh is part of the northern Norilsk region. Some 30
percent of the region's 220,000 population are employed by
Norilsk Nickel, a $23 billion company that mines 14 percent of
the world's nickel and 40 percent of its palladium, a metal used
in car exhausts and jewellery.
The upgrade should increase the amount of metal the
concentrator can recover from ore, but will not affect
production volumes.
The concentrator, built in 1981, processes ores mined at the
Talnakh and Oktyabrskoye deposits to produce nickel and copper
concentrates.
Investment in the first stage of its upgrade exceeded 3
billion roubles ($46 million), Norilsk said. The second phase is
scheduled to start in 2016, and the third stage in 2018.
After the upgrades, the Talnakh concentrator's processing
capacity will more than double to up to 16.5 million tonnes of
ore per year from 7.5 million tonnes now, Norilsk said.
Capital expenditure for the first two stages of the
modernisation is estimated at 43 billion roubles.
($1 = 65.4380 roubles)
(Editing by Maria Kiselyova and David Clarke)