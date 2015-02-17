CHISINAU Feb 17 Moldova's central bank will raise its key interest rate to 13.5 percent from 8.5 percent, effective from Tuesday, the head of the bank, Dorin Dragutanu, said in a briefing.

The move is the fourth time the bank has raised rates from their low of 3.5 percent last November, as it attempts to defend its economy from a currency crisis in Russia and the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Larry King)