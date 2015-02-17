BRIEF-JM Financial March-qtr profit up about 32 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 7.25 billion rupees
CHISINAU Feb 17 Moldova's central bank will raise its key interest rate to 13.5 percent from 8.5 percent, effective from Tuesday, the head of the bank, Dorin Dragutanu, said in a briefing.
The move is the fourth time the bank has raised rates from their low of 3.5 percent last November, as it attempts to defend its economy from a currency crisis in Russia and the conflict in neighbouring Ukraine. (Reporting by Alexander Tanas; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Larry King)
COLOMBO, May 2 Sri Lankan shares were largely unchanged in thin trading, near an 11-month high on Tuesday, as foreign investors turned net sellers for the first time in 26 sessions while blue chips saw profit-booking after a prolonged rise.