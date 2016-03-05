By Lidia Kelly
| MOSCOW, March 5
MOSCOW, March 5 Russia needs to adapt its budget
to lower oil prices, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on
Saturday after credit rating agency Moody's Investors Service
warned Moscow it might downgrade the country's sovereign debt
rating further into junk territory.
The agency said on Friday that it placed Russia's Ba1 debt
rating on review for downgrade, pending a two-month review of
the government's policies.
Of the three major rating agencies, Moody's, Standard and
Poor's and Fitch, only the latter keeps Russia's debt rating in
an investment grade, although only a notch above junk.
"Moody's assessment indicates the need to adapt the budget
system to the new reality in the commodities market," Siluanov
said.
Oil and gas receipts produce about half of Russia's revenues
and falling oil prices threaten to increase the budget deficit,
now envisaged at 3 percent of gross domestic product this year
if oil averages at $40 per barrel, according to a finance
ministry forecast. The decline in oil has also knocked the
rouble sharply.
The country's budget, which still assumes an oil price of
an average of $50 per barrel this year, is to be amended next
month. The Russian Central bank sees oil at $35 on average this
year.
"Given pressures on the government's finances, Moody's sees
risks that the government would become overly reliant on a weak
currency to offset the lower oil prices or else resort to
central bank financing, both of which would keep inflation at
relatively high levels and threaten the recovery of the domestic
banking system," Moody's said in its statement.
Siluanov said the government was already hard at work on how
to mitigate the impact of lower crude.
"The Russian government has already prepared rapid-response
measures to the current economic situation and is working on how
to balance the budget in the medium term," Siluanov said.
Plans include expenditure cuts, hikes in excise taxes and
further tightening of tax enforcement. But Moody's said this
might not be not enough and that more radical reforms to
Russia's fiscal regime, such as pension reform, might not happen
soon.
"The political sensitivity of any such reform is likely to
postpone its enactment until after the upcoming parliamentary
election in September and possibly even until after the
presidential election in early 2018," Moody's said.
(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Writing by Lidia
Kelly. Editing by Jane Merriman)