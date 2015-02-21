(Adds quotes, context)
MOSCOW Feb 21 Moody's Investors Service's
downgrade of Russia's sovereign rating was based on "factors of
a political character," Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
said on Saturday following news that the credit ratings agency
had cut the rating to below investment grade.
Siluanov also said that the downgrade was based on
"unrealistic" forecasts with "no analogies", as the agency had
made pessimistic assumptions that went well beyond forecasts by
the IMF, World Bank and international banks.
"I consider the evaluation of Moody's not simply extremely
negative, but based on extremely pessimistic forecasts that have
no analogies today," he said.
Moody's downgraded Russia's sovereign rating to Ba1 from
Baa3, citing the impact from the Ukraine crisis as well as the
steep fall in oil prices and the rouble exchange rate.
Russian officials have repeatedly cast doubt upon the
impartiality of major ratings agencies following recent
downgrades of Russian ratings, describing their motives as
political in reference to the East-West confrontation over
Ukraine.
"I suppose that in taking the decision about lowering the
rating, the agency was led first of all by factors of a
political character," Siluanov said.
The decision "didn't take into account a whole range of
positive factors, characterising the strong sides of the Russian
economy and its financial system," he added, citing the
country's large international reserves, low debt and a current
account surplus.
The finance minister also said the downgrade would not have
a serious additional impact on the capital market as Russia's
local currency rating from two other major agencies remains at
the investment-grade level of BBB-.
Local Treasury bonds are currently seen by Russia as the
only source of borrowing, Siluanov added.
