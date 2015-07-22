MOSCOW, July 22 The Russian government has
extended its mortgage lending support programme to help
housebuilders struggling to increase their sales after a weak
economy and high interest rates hurt demand.
Russia has already set aside 20 billion roubles ($350
million) this year to subsidise mortgages by compensating some
banks for lowering their interest rates. It said the subsidies
should help to issue up to 400 billion roubles in loans.
A decree published on Wednesday raises that ceiling to 700
billion roubles and aims to support the construction of
economy-class housing and mortgage lending, the government said
on its website.
It was not clear what amount of extra funding could go into
the programme. The government said it would be "within the
budgetary allocations for these purposes". The Finance Ministry
did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Mass-market homebuilder PIK Group said this week
its proportion of mortgage-backed sales had returned to the
level of early 2014, helped by state subsidies.
($1 = 57.0000 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Darya Korsunskaya, editing by
Elizabeth Piper and Louise Heavens)