Japanese PM Abe says North Korean missile launch a grave threat to Japan
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
MOSCOW Dec 25 A spokesman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that NATO's expansion to the east would force Russia to take "adequate" measures in response, Interfax news agency reported.
The spokesman, Alexander Lukashevich, also said at a briefing that Russia was sure that Ukraine's "European-Atlantic tilt" would be unlikely to help Kiev solve its social and economic difficulties. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Polina Devitt)
LONDON, April 29 North Korea's decision to test-fire a ballistic missile represents a grave threat to Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said in London on Saturday.
April 28 A top U.S. financial regulator said on Friday that it closed the banking unit of First NBC Bank Holding Co, three days after the lender reported accounting issues dating back to at least 2015.