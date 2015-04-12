MOSCOW, April 12 Russia's Foreign Ministry said
on Sunday that moves by Finland and Sweden towards closer ties
with NATO were of "special concern".
The comments were published in relation to an article in
daily Aftenposten, where in a joint declaration, the defence
ministers of Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland said
Northern Europe must prepare for possible crises or incidents
because of Russia.
Finland, which borders Russia, and Sweden are not members of
NATO but have increased cooperation with the trans-Atlantic
alliance, and the joint declaration has been among their
strongest responses to Russia's aggression.
