MOSCOW/HELSINKI, April 12 Russia's Foreign
Ministry said on Sunday that moves by Finland and Sweden towards
closer ties with NATO were of "special concern".
The comments were published in relation to an article in the
newspaper Aftenposten, where in a joint declaration, the defence
ministers of Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland said
northern Europe must prepare for possible crises or incidents
because of Russia.
Finland, which borders its former ruler Russia, and Sweden
are not members of NATO but have increased cooperation with the
trans-Atlantic alliance, and the joint declaration has been
among their strongest responses to Russia's aggression.
Finish Prime Minister Alexander Stubb called the Russian
statement "sabre-rattling", but said one should not be startled
by it.
"No other country, of course, has a veto over Finland's
decisions," Stubb, who would like to see Finland join NATO, told
public broadcaster YLE.
He said the security policy situation had changed after the
crises in Georgia and Ukraine, which will impact security policy
in the region.
"One essential pillar of our international (defence)
cooperation is what we do with Sweden. It is also clear that we
will continue a close cooperation inside the EU and a close
partnership with NATO."
