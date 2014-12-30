* Case seen as part of Kremlin campaign to stifle dissent
* Navalny led mass protests against Putin in 2011/12
* Navalny accused state institutions of corruption
* Kremlin denies it uses courts to persecute opponents
MOSCOW, Dec 30 A Russian court gave Kremlin
critic Alexei Navalny a suspended sentence on Tuesday for
embezzling money but jailed his brother for three and a half
years in a case seen as part of a campaign to stifle dissent.
As hundreds of his supporters gathered in front of the
Kremlin, Navalny broke house arrest to join the rally but was
swiftly detained and driven back home by police. Police
dispersed the protest after two hours, detaining more than 100
people.
Navalny led mass demonstrations against President Vladimir
Putin three years ago, when tens of thousands took to the
streets in Moscow and St Petersburg to protest against
corruption in his government and inner circle.
Opposition figures say jailing Navalny risked a new wave of
protests so he was being punished through his brother instead.
In Washington, the U.S. State Department described the
sentencing and jailing as a disturbing development that appeared
"designed to further punish and deter political activism".
The European Union also said the verdict seemed to be
politically motivated, while a German official said the ruling
was a blow to civil society.
The Navalny brothers, Alexei and Oleg, were accused of
stealing 30 million roubles, around $500,000 at the current
exchange rate, from two firms including an affiliate of the
French cosmetics company Yves Rocher between 2008 and 2012.
Tuesday's ruling will come as a relief for Navalny's
supporters after prosecutors asked that he be imprisoned for 10
years. The Kremlin denies allegations that it
uses the courts to persecute opponents.
Officials have taken few steps to investigate Navalny's
corruption allegations. He claimed there was mass embezzlement,
including in state bank VTB and pipeline monopoly
Transneft, run by close allies of Putin.
"Aren't you ashamed of what you are doing?" Navalny told the
court and judge Yelena Korobchenko. "Why are you putting him (my
brother Oleg) in prison? To punish me even harder?"
APPEAL
Currently under house arrest, Alexei Navalny is serving
another suspended five-year jail term for a separate conviction
last year, which critics also called a sham.
"The authorities are torturing and destroying relatives of
their political opponents. This regime doesn't deserve to exist,
it must be destroyed," Navalny told reporters outside the court
as he was escorted in a car for prisoners.
Russian state television channels were not covering the
sentencing or mentioned it very briefly, while most Russian
print media or radio stations had it among their top stories.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment and said
the president would find out about the verdict from media.
Russian media quoted a source in the prosecutors' office as
saying it may appeal Tuesday's ruling to seek a tougher sentence
for Alexei Navalny.
Putin's popularity has soared over the past year since
Moscow's annexation of the Russian-speaking Crimean peninsula
from Ukraine, which led to the worst stand-off with the West
since the end of the Cold War. This has eroded the popularity of
opposition leaders such as Navalny.
However, falling oil prices and Western sanctions on Russia
over Ukraine have triggered an economic crisis, a slide in the
rouble and double-digit inflation, threatening Putin's
reputation for safeguarding Russian prosperity.
Former Finance Minister Alexei Kudrin, one of the most
respected Russian economists in the West, said this month the
country was facing a full-fledged crisis which could lead to
mass protests next year.
"The authorities could have easily put Navalny in jail. But
they understand that it would have led to a large wave of
protests. So they will torture him through other means,"
economist and former central banker turned opposition figure,
Sergei Aleksashenko, told independent television channel Dozhd.
"The charges against them (the brothers) have not been
substantiated during the trial," said EU spokeswoman Maja
Kocijancic.
Germany's commissioner for human rights, Christoph
Straesser, also criticised the decision.
"The court's decision is a further blow to critical civil
society in Russia," he said. "Alexei Navalny is trying to
exercise his right (to freedom of opinion) in a peaceful way. He
must continue to be allowed to participate in political life."
Lawyers for Oleg Navalny said they didn't know where exactly
he would be sent to serve his prison term. Billionaire Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, a Putin critic, served his 10-year jail term in
penal colonies from northern Russia to east Siberia.
