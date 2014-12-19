* Says bulk of its partners in Russia "less sensitive" to
turmoil
* Nordea's lending in Russia about 2 pct of its total
lending
(Adds detail)
STOCKHOLM Dec 19 Nordea, the Nordic
region's biggest bank, said on Friday it was likely to reduce
its exposure to Russia over time.
"We have a strong credit quality so our position (in Russia)
is very good. However, the Nordic and Baltic countries are our
main strategy," said Rodney Alfven, head of investor relations.
"It is reasonable to believe that over time we will reduce
our exposure to Russia."
Plunging oil prices and sanctions over its actions in
Ukraine are pushing Russia into recession and frustrating
thousands of Western firms with business there, which see little
prospect the political deadlock will be broken.
Nordea's lending in Russia is 6.6 billion euros ($8.10
billion), about 2 percent of its total lending.
Alfven said that, in Russia, Nordea mainly lent to global
businesses less sensitive to the falling rouble and political
uncertainty than those with dealings only in Russia.
"They have revenues in dollars and euros so they will have a
positive effect when they are converting them to roubles," he
said.
"They are global businesses so they are less sensitive to
the turmoil in Russia. I'm not saying that they are unaffected,
but they are less sensitive."
($1 = 0.8149 euros)
(Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Writing by Anna Ringstrom;
Editing by Mark Potter)