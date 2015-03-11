(Adds details, background, writes through)
By Katya Golubkova and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, March 11 Russia may ease the terms of
its gas supplies to Ukraine but Kiev will have to pay for the
gas Moscow is supplying to rebel-held areas of east Ukraine,
Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.
A supply deal for the winter expires on March 31, along with
a discount of $100 per 1,000 cubic metres of gas and a
suspension of a take-or-pay requirement.
In an interview with Reuters, Novak said Russia was open to
prolonging those concessions even without a new deal, which has
been referred to as a "summer package", for the period after
March 31.
"A discount is possible under the contract as well. No
separate (summer) packages are needed if Ukraine and Russia
reach an agreement. Take-or-pay (suspension)... is also
possible, it depends on the talks between companies," Novak
said.
Russia and Ukraine have clashed over pricing and unpaid gas
bills, with the Russians halting supply three times over the
past decade, including a stoppage for much of the second half of
2014.
If Moscow and Kiev fail to settle their most recent dispute,
supplies to the European Union could potentially be disrupted as
gas for EU countries is piped across Ukraine, although there was
no such impact during last year's stoppage.
A crisis was averted on Friday, when Gazprom
received $15 million from Ukrainian state energy firm Naftogaz
for gas supplies to last until March 15.
Gazprom's gas shipments to Ukraine are governed by a 2009
contract that runs until 2019, but within that some terms can be
adjusted.
Novak said that if the gas price is $330 or more per 1,000
cubic metres in the second quarter, then the maximum discount
for Kiev could be $100. If the price is lower, the discount
would be not more than 30 percent of the price. The price for
the second quarter could be in the range of $350-$360 with no
discount, he said.
That compares to $329 for the current quarter.
Novak said that gas for rebel-held east Ukraine is supplied
at the same price that Naftogaz pays for supplies to the rest of
Ukraine.
The minister said Kiev would have to settle its bills for
supplies to the east.
"We are supplying (east Ukraine) under the (2009) contract.
Gazprom doesn't ship for free. Bills, invoices are being
prepared," Novak said.
"There is no clarity yet on how debts for supplies to east
Ukraine will be settled. ...Maybe via an arbitration court,
maybe via negotiations."
On gas exports further afield, Novak said Russia would ship
as much gas to Europe in 2015 as it did last year. In 2014,
Gazprom exported 147 billion cubic metres to Europe and Turkey,
where it generates more than half of its revenues.
Novak said volumes last year were unusually low because of
mild weather, and should be higher in 2015.
PIPELINES
Russia has a long-term goal of bypassing Ukraine as a
transit country. It ships around 40 percent of its gas to Europe
via Ukraine, while the rest goes via Belarus, Moldova, the Nord
Stream subsea pipeline to Germany and the Blue Stream subsea
pipeline to Turkey.
In December last year it cancelled plans to build the South
Stream gas pipeline under the Black Sea to Bulgaria and onwards
into southeast Europe.
It is now planning an alternative export route, unofficially
called Turkish Stream, with a capacity of 63 bcm per year.
Instead of extending the pipeline further to Europe, Gazprom
now plans to sell its gas at a hub on the Turkish-Greek border,
requiring those European countries who want access to the gas to
build links to the hub.
"Now counties should be building (onshore links) on their
own. The routes could be different - they may come to Italy if
they want. This is not our business anymore," he said.
Novak added that the costs of the offshore parts of Turkish
Stream would be "comparable" to those of the South Stream
project. The budget to build the offshore section of South
Stream was previously estimated at up to 17 billion euros ($18.3
billion).
Russia is also planning to ramp up gas exports to Asia to
reduce its reliance on sales to Europe.
Russia plans to ship gas to China via two yet-to-be-built
pipelines: Power of Siberia, supplied exclusively by two
Siberian gas fields, and Altai, which is to connect the Russian
gas pipeline system from West to East.
Russia and China reached agreement on the Power of Siberia
pipeline last May. Novak said he hoped for a firm contract for
Altai in the first half of this year.
"These (two) projects are not linked to each other... (The
contract signed last May) will be implemented irrespective of
whether Altai happens or not," Novak said.
He added that Russia was sticking to plans to deliver its
first gas to China via Power of Siberia at the end of 2018 or
start of 2019. Russia and China are not discussing a pre-payment
or loan for the Power of Siberia project anymore, he said.
