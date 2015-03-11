MOSCOW, March 11 Russian crude oil exports are
expected to rise this year and beyond as volumes are diverted
away from domestic refineries which are cutting capacity as part
of a modernisation drive, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said.
Novak told Reuters that Russia, one of the world's biggest
oil producers, will maintain its crude oil output at over 10
million barrels per day (bpd), despite some expectations of a
plunge in production due to lower prices.
He said Russia will continue consultations with the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Russia
will meet OPEC officials in June in Vienna to discuss the impact
of shale oil production on global oil markets.
Up to now, Russia has been cutting crude oil exports and
instead sending much of its crude production to domestic
refineries, a move that offers better margins than selling crude
to the market at current low prices.
But crude oil exports are seen rising by up to 3 million
tonnes in 2015 and to 280 million tonnes per year by 2035 from
224 million tonnes in 2014, Novak said.
Since 2000, refinery output in Russia has grown by over 45
percent to 294 million tonnes per year in 2014. That is on a par
with the peak reached in the mid-1980s when the Red Army needed
fuel for its campaign in Afghanistan.
Under the modernisation programme, Russia's refineries will
switch to produce fewer low-quality products such as fuel oil
and more high-quality products such as diesel and gasoline, but
in lower volumes.
"The strategy is to cut refining throughput," Novak said.
"That's due to an increase in light products output on the back
of modernisation."
He forecast a decrease in oil product output to 291 million
tonnes in 2015 and further to 280 million tonnes by 2035.
Consultants EY, which advise the Energy Ministry on taxes,
say they expect a rise in Russian diesel production to 33
percent of the domestic oil product basket by 2020, from 26
percent in 2013.
The growth in refinery production and improvements in oil
product quality have so far continued, despite Western sanctions
over Moscow's role in the Ukraine conflict. According to the
Energy Ministry, 19 new units are expected to be commissioned at
Russian refineries in 2015 against eight in 2014.
Novak said there was no need for new refineries, while
outdated plants would be closed.
"Ineffective (plants) will cease to exist due to
competition," he said.
Russian No.2 oil producer Lukoil has announced
plans to shut its Ukhta oil refinery.
Novak said Russia planned to export 31 million tonnes of oil
to China this year, up 3 million tonnes from 2014.
SUSTAINABLE OUTPUT
Lukoil has predicted that Russian oil production may be down
8 percent by the end of next year as low prices force companies
to cut back on drilling in Siberia.
Novak dismissed such a pessimistic scenario, saying crude
oil output will stay this year at 525 million to 527 million
tonnes (10.5 million to 10.54 million bpd).
"We don't expect any cuts despite lower prices and some
other problems," he said.
Russia still expects to pump at a rate of 505 million to 525
million tonnes annually through to 2035, Novak said. He said the
fall in global oil prices was mitigated by the fact that many
oil firms' costs were in roubles, and the currency has been
losing value.
Still, he said, Russian oil companies will reduce their
investment programmes by 10-15 percent, awaiting better times
when crude oil prices recover. Globally, over $1 trillion of
investments were postponed due to lower oil prices, Novak said.
Novak, a former Finance Ministry official, said an oil price
of around $60 per barrel is "OK" for Russian business, taking
into account the plunge in the rouble's value. However, $70-$80
would be "more just", the minister said.
He said that by year-end the oil price could pick up to
$65-$70, as a result of companies scaling back investment and
the consequent fall in supply.
Novak also said a profit-based tax in the Russian oil
industry - one of the key stimuli for the shale oil boom in the
United States - was not seen before 2022.
