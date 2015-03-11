MOSCOW, March 11 Russian crude oil exports are expected to rise this year and beyond as volumes are diverted away from domestic refineries which are cutting capacity as part of a modernisation drive, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said.

Novak told Reuters that Russia, one of the world's biggest oil producers, will maintain its crude oil output at over 10 million barrels per day, despite some expectations of a plunge in production due to lower prices.

He said Russia will continue consultations with the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Russia will meet OPEC officials in June in Vienna to discuss the impact of shale oil production on global oil markets. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldtakin, Katya Golubkova, Olesya Astakhova; Editing by Christian Lowe)