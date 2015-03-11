MOSCOW, March 11 Russian crude oil exports are
expected to rise this year and beyond as volumes are diverted
away from domestic refineries which are cutting capacity as part
of a modernisation drive, Russian Energy Minister Alexander
Novak said.
Novak told Reuters that Russia, one of the world's biggest
oil producers, will maintain its crude oil output at over 10
million barrels per day, despite some expectations of a plunge
in production due to lower prices.
He said Russia will continue consultations with the
Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC). Russia
will meet OPEC officials in June in Vienna to discuss the impact
of shale oil production on global oil markets.
