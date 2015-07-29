(Adds details)
MOSCOW, July 29 Novatek, Russia's No.
2 gas producer, made second-quarter net profit of 41.9 billion
roubles ($703 million), up 31 percent year-on-year on stronger
sales, it said on Wednesday.
Analysts had expected the firm to post 38 billion roubles in
quarterly net profit.
The company said its revenues were at 112.2 billion roubles,
up from 88.4 billion roubles in the same period last year.
"The growth was mainly due to an increase in liquids sales
volumes and net prices in Russian rouble terms," Novatek said.
Russian exporters are benefiting from the weak rouble as their
sales are mainly denominated in U.S.-dollars.
In the second quarter of 2015, liquid hydrocarbon sales were
up almost 73 percent to 2.9 million tonnes, the firm said.
Novatek, Russia's largest independent gas producer, said its
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA) reached 50.2 billion roubles versus 40.3 billion a year
earlier.
Novatek's largest shareholders are its Chief Executive
Leonid Mikhelson, businessman Gennady Timchenko and France's
Total.
($1 = 59.6140 roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova Editing by Jason Bush and Mark
Potter)