MOSCOW, June 26 Russia's finance ministry will
offer eight-year OFZ treasury bonds pegged to inflation in July,
a source in the banking industry told Reuters on Friday.
The issue volume will amount to 150 billion roubles and the
bonds will have a coupon guidance of 2 percent.
"They will soon announce who will participate in the
syndicate, most likely it will be the largest Russian banks,"
the source said. "The issue will be in mid-July."
The finance ministry did not immediately respond to a
Reuters request for comment.
