* Russia's 2014 oil output at post-Soviet high
* Production seen stable this year, January near peaks
* Lukoil, Surgut see 2015 output stable y/y
* Gazprom Neft postpones some projects
* Output to decline close to decade-end - analysts
By Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, Feb 3 The twin traumas of an
economy-crippling oil price collapse and Western sanctions
hobbling energy firms will not deflect Russia from keeping oil
output near a record high this year, companies, officials and
analysts say.
Russia will likely continue to fend off Saudi Arabia as the
world's top oil producer until a predicted longer term output
decline starts to take hold later this decade.
A defiant government and giant energy firms see little
impact for now from the headwinds and, crunching the data with a
sceptical eye, analysts agree.
Oil output hit a post-Soviet high of 10.58 million barrels
per day (bpd) last year, with new fields, some in the Arctic,
contributing.
So far in 2015, output is little changed at 10.66 million
bpd despite sanctions over the Ukraine crisis which bar Western
majors from helping Russia's largest oil firms explore for new
areas and limit their ability to borrow.
Russia's Energy Ministry forecasts 2015 output at last
year's levels or a decline of 0.6 percent, Interfax news agency
reported.
This follows the usual practice of forecasting, to show
higher volumes for the end of the year, said Valery Nesterov, an
analyst with Sberbank CIB.
"Should the oil price stay in the $50-$60 per barrel range,
the chances are high that oil output will stay flat on last
year's level," he said. Brent was trading at $56 on Tuesday,
recovering from its six-year lows of around $45 in mid-January.
Russia's largest oil firms, such as Lukoil or
Surgutneftegas, told Reuters they do not plan to cut
oil output this year.
Gazprom Neft, the oil arm of state gas producer
Gazprom, said on Tuesday it plans a further growth in
output after a 6 percent increase last year.
Rosneft, Russia's largest oil producer, declined to comment.
In January, Rosneft showed a 4 percent drop at its largest
unit, Yuganskneftegaz, among some other assets, but was helped
by a rise at its newest assets such as the Uvat project or
Verkhnechonsknoye field in Siberia, Sberbank CIB said.
"We see limited immediate downside risks to Russia's current
production ... as greenfield developments such as Vankor,
Talakan and Verkhnechonsk make up for natural production
declines ... in the near terms," Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said in a report.
FALL UNAVOIDABLE, BUT NOT NOW
Western sanctions target Russia's future sources of oil
growth - shale, the Arctic and deep water.
ExxonMobil has postponed exploring the Kara Sea with
Rosneft, which sources say will restart operations only next
year.
Meeting investors in Asia on Tuesday, Gazprom said that
Gazprom Neft was delaying the start or reaching peak output at
some of its newest projects such as Novoportovskoye, Kuyumba,
Dolginskoye or Chonskiy for three or more years, Sberbank CIB
said.
All four are expected to peak later in the next decade,
according to Gazprom's presentation obtained by Reuters. Their
combined output would be at around 600,000 bpd if they reach
their highs at once.
Gazprom Neft declined to comment on the figures.
"These delays were not a surprise, given financing
restrictions on Gazprom Neft," Sberbank CIB said in a note.
Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said last month that
if the oil price stays at $50 per barrel for a long time "a
small decline" of production may start, which he estimated at a
tenth of Russia's total at the most.
Most likely, he said, the decline would come at some
300,000-400,000 bpd as some projects - which he did not name -
would be put on hold.
"Heading into the end of the decade... we see Russia's
production decline rates accelerating to 5 percent in the
absence of western technology," Bank of America Merrill Lynch
said.
"Not long ago, the Russian Ministry of Energy was
forecasting tight oil production mostly out of the Bazhenov
basin to reach 500,000 bpd by 2018. Those estimates now seem
far-fetched."
(Additional reporting by Denis Pinchuk, editing by William
Hardy)