MOSCOW Jan 15 Russian President Vladimir Putin and Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held a "detailed discussion" on the global oil market situation, Interfax news agency quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying after the leaders' meeting on Thursday.

Peskov gave no more detail of Putin's meeting with Maduro, in Moscow as part of his international tour to lobby major oil producers to cut output and prop up oil prices.

