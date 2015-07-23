MOSCOW, July 23 Russian food retailer O'Key
Group said it saw signs of a recovery in shopper
numbers after it revised its product ranges and prices because
customers had less cash to spend.
O'Key's hypermarkets and supermarkets have fared less well
than the discount stores of rivals Magnit, X5 Retail
Group and Lenta as an economic slowdown and
high inflation have forced consumers to cut spending.
The company also suffered from Russia's ban on Western food
imports, imposed in retaliation for sanctions over the Ukraine
crisis, and a failure to speed up new store openings.
The company said on Thursday its shopper numbers declined
5.2 percent in the second quarter on a like-for-like basis,
after a 1.9 percent year-on-year drop in January-March.
Shares in O'Key were down 5.4 percent by 1310 GMT, extending
a 40 percent loss recorded since the start of the year.
However, the retailer said that changes to the products it
offers and pricing had resulted in improved shopper numbers from
late June. A decline in customer visits eased to 3.3 percent
last month compared with a 6.7 percent drop in April.
"Renewed customer proposition has been well received.
Positive trends began to appear at the end of June, as customer
visits started to recover ... and items per visit remained
stable," O'Key said in a statement.
Second-quarter like-for-like sales dropped 4.3 percent,
year-on-year, as the loss of customers and a decrease in items
per basket offset the impact of price inflation.
Net retail sales were up 1.6 percent at 37.6 billion roubles
($654.6 million), helped by an increase in selling space.
The company also said it remained committed to launching a
discount project of its own in the next two months, with the
first stores set to open at the end of the third quarter. In
March, O'Key said it would open at least 20 budget stores in
2015.
($1 = 57.4618 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Alexander Winning and
Keith Weir)