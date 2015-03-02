MOSCOW, March 2 Russia may face net capital outflows of around $30 billion in the first quarter and $90-$100 billion in 2015 as a whole, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told reporters on Monday.

The forecast implies a fall from last year's record net capital outflow of $151.5 billion.

He added that Russia was unlikely to tap foreign capital markets next year, for the third year running, and that the state was unlikely to sell its stake in Rosneft, Russia's top oil producer, this year. (Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)