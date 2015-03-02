MOSCOW, March 2 Russia may face net capital
outflows of around $30 billion in the first quarter and $90-$100
billion in 2015 as a whole, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told
reporters on Monday.
The forecast implies a fall from last year's record net
capital outflow of $151.5 billion.
He added that Russia was unlikely to tap foreign capital
markets next year, for the third year running, and that the
state was unlikely to sell its stake in Rosneft,
Russia's top oil producer, this year.
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; writing by Katya Golubkova,
editing by Jason Bush)