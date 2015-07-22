MOSCOW, July 22 Russia is considering imposing
limits on the use of palm oil in food production, Deputy Prime
Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as saying by Russian news
agencies on Wednesday.
TASS news agency quoted Dvorkovich, who oversees the
agriculture sector, as saying the government was yet to decide
on what action to take.
Proposals include tightening rules on use of the tropical
oil and greater transparency in the sector, Interfax quoted
Dvorkovich as telling reporters in the Siberian city of Irkutsk.
The reports gave no indication as to why the government was
considering the limits.
Russia banned most Western food imports in August 2014 in
response to economic sanctions imposed by Western governments
over Moscow's role in the crisis in Ukraine.
Coupled with a decline by the rouble against the U.S.
dollar, the ban has forced domestic food producers to use
cheaper raw materials, including more palm oil, to try to cut
costs, Vedomosti newspaper reported this week.
Russia has imported 512,000 tonnes of palm oil since the
start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, Andrey Sizov, the head of
SovEcon agriculture consultancy, told Reuters.
The bulk of imports - 418,000 tonnes - came from Indonesia,
the world's top producer of palm oil, while Malaysia was the
second largest supplier.
This marketing year, Russia has already imported more palm
oil than for the whole previous season, Sizov said.
The rise in imports was not caused by the Russian ban on
Western food imports, he said. Domestic prices for sunflower oil
have been relatively high in Russia this year, which has made
palm oil imports more competitive, Sizov added.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Timothy Heritage and
David Evans)