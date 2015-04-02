MOSCOW, April 2 Russia should keep in place its
system of obligatory pension saving as a tool for boosting
long-term investment, Central Bank Governor Elvira Nabiullina
said on Thursday.
"It seems to me that a decision of principle should be the
preservation of the obligatory accumulative system," she told
participants at a Moscow Exchange investor conference.
"The obligatory pension accumulation system has critical
significance for the capital market, for long-term money."
The fate of the accumulative pensions system, under which
employers are required to pay a share of their payroll
contributions into individual retirement accounts, is now the
subject of intense disagreement within the government.
The system has been progressively watered down by a series
of government decisions aimed at diverting more payroll
contributions to fund current pensions, reducing the burden on
the cash-strapped federal budget.
Those moves have been backed by the Labour and Social
Protection Ministry, which has long criticised the accumulative
system and now favours abolishing it completely.
However, Russia's investment fund industry has criticised
the idea, arguing that scrapping the system would further hobble
capital market development, a position broadly backed by
officials linked to financial policymaking.
Nabiullina's comments were backed at the same conference by
Deputy Prime Minister Igor Shuvalov, who said: "I support
Nabuillina in what she said about pension contributions."
However, Shuvalov said that a final decision had yet to be
made.
Despite the opposition of some senior policymakers,
abolishing or further watering down the accumulative system
could still be tempting for the government at a time when a fall
in global oil prices and shrinking economy have dramatically cut
into revenues and boosted the budget deficit.
