MOSCOW, July 20 Russian homebuilder PIK Group
said on Monday its proportion of mortgage-backed sales
had returned to the level of early 2014, helped by a state
support programme.
Russia saw a slump in mortgage-backed sales in the first
quarter of 2015 after the central bank hiked its key rate last
December to stop a steep fall in the rouble fuelled by a sharp
drop in oil prices and Western sanctions over Ukraine.
In January-March, mortgage lending dropped 35 percent
year-on-year to around 218 billion roubles ($3.8 billion) and in
April Russia launched a mortgage lending support programme.
Under the scheme, Russia has allotted 20 billion roubles to
subsidise mortgages by compensating certain banks for lowering
their interest rates. It estimates the subsidies will help to
issue 400 billion roubles in mortgage loans.
PIK, which builds mass-market residential properties mainly
in the Moscow region, said mortgage-backed sales reached 39.4
percent of its total sales in the second quarter, compared with
25.3 percent in the first quarter and 36.8 percent a year ago.
It also posted a rise in cash collections from real estate
sales.
PIK's second-quarter cash collections from sales to
individuals grew 19.2 percent year-on-year to 9.5 billion
roubles, with growth boosted by a low base the year earlier.
Its new retail sales contracts to customers jumped 45.7
percent to 118,000 square metres and the value of contracts grew
40 percent to around 10 billion roubles, it said in a statement.
Rival developer Etalon has said mortgage-backed
contracts also rose as a proportion of its total sales to 20
percent in the second quarter from 11 percent in January-March.
($1 = 56.9955 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Olga Sichkar; Editing by Mark
Potter)