MOSCOW, March 10 The Russian central bank
opposes an idea to scrap a limit on share placements of Russian
firms abroad, Interfax news agency reported on Tuesday, citing a
source familiar with government discussions.
The idea to cancel the limit, according to which Russian
firms can place abroad only up to 25 percent of their shares,
was put forward by a business lobby group after President
Vladimir Putin urged tycoons to bring their assets home.
The central bank was not immediately available to comment on
the Interfax report.
The source told Interfax the Central Bank saw risks that
Russian share transactions could flow on a far larger scale to
foreign exchanges.
The idea offered by the lobby group - Russia's Union of
Industrialists and Entrepreneurs - has been discussed in the
government as it prepares a 'de-offshorisation' plan.
Looking to tame the economic turmoil at home, President
Vladimir Putin has told Russian businessmen to 'de-offshore'
their assets and authorities have introduced amendments which
subjects offshore income to taxation.
The lobby group believes the lifting of the limit on share
placements would make the regime of stock trading more flexible
and, thus, more attractive for investors who agree to transfer
their assets back home from offshore locations such as Cyprus.
Russian companies currently face difficulties with new share
placements abroad as the country has been hit by Western
sanctions over its role in the Ukraine crisis. It is also
suffering from a steep fall in oil prices which led to a slump
in the rouble currency.
