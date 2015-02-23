MOSCOW Feb 23 The Russian consumer watchdog
Rospotrebnadzor said on Monday it had suspended all imports of
cheese from Poland due to irregularities in "normative
requirements".
It said it had found that cheese produced by OSTROWIA Sp.
z.o.o. did not meet the requirements of a Moscow-led customs
union.
Rospotrebnadzor said it had suspended the imports with
effect from Feb. 20.
Russia slapped a one-year ban on many Western food imports
in August in retaliation for sanctions over Moscow's role in the
Ukraine crisis.
