MOSCOW Feb 20 They seemed to have some of the
most secure jobs in Russia, working in the "power ministries"
favoured by President Vladimir Putin, himself a former KGB spy.
But firefighters, police officers and, according to some
media reports, spies are now being squeezed by Russia's economic
crisis, losing jobs and perks as the Finance Ministry cuts
spending to build up resources for what could be years of
Western sanctions.
For workers who specialised early to take up what were seen
as jobs for life, the cuts at the Emergencies Ministry, Interior
Ministry and Federal Security Service, a successor to the
Soviet-era KGB, have taken many by surprise.
Even more so when they touch support staff for the army,
seemingly untouchable when Putin excluded defence spending from
budget cuts needed to weather the crisis, deepened by falling
oil prices and the sanctions over the Ukraine war.
The cuts strike at the core of one of Putin's largest
support bases, a sprawling bureaucracy of thousands of state
workers who are generously funded and who make up a large part
of Russia's ill-defined middle class.
A worker at the Emergencies Ministry, which groups together
Russia's fire brigade, civil defence troops and the country's
search and rescue service, said her team had expected a pay rise
when they were called into a meeting this month.
Instead they were told of cuts at their firefighting unit
attached to an armed forces base in southern Russia.
"We were told there was no money ... We didn't get any kind
of clear explanation. The order came. And they didn't even let
us see it," said the worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity
for fear of retribution.
"Of course, it upsets me that the sackings happened in the
military units because the regional head wrote clearly that the
cuts would not affect the military parts. We just do not know
the truth."
The worker said the cuts seemed random, not just targeting
staff nearing pensionable age, but also experienced drivers,
foremen and radio operators, who are mostly women aged 35 and
above. Most will struggle to get other jobs.
"This is all happening at a very difficult time with an
unstable economic situation in the country," the worker said.
Two days after speaking to Reuters, the worker said the job
cuts had been suspended, but had no other details.
The Emergencies Ministry did not reply to a request for
comment.
CUTTING EVERYTHING
Reports in newspapers and across Russia's social media sites
of mounting job cuts in not only the state but also the private
sector have raised fears of rising unemployment at a time when
the economy is heading for recession and inflation is rising.
Unemployment reached 5.5 percent of the workforce in January
and the Economy Ministry expects it to rise to 6 percent this
year - a small expected increase but one which is making some
question the worth of the government's 2.34 trillion rouble ($38
billion) anti-crisis programme.
With some police and drug squad officials saying they must
cut costs by at least 10 percent, Alexander Rybolovlev, a state
employee from the northwestern city of Arkhangelsk, took to
VKontakte, Russia's biggest social networking site, to lament
the crisis.
"They are cutting jobs in all services, the Interior
Ministry, the prison service and the Emergencies Ministry," he
wrote. "People are losing their jobs ... and they all have
loans, mortgages. Soon they will take to the streets."
What is not clear is how deep the cuts will go.
Local media suggest ministries have been told to reduce
costs by 10 percent, not necessarily through shedding jobs. Some
have decided to curb perks such as hardship benefits.
The Interior Ministry, FSB, and Prosecutor General's office
did not respond to requests for comment.
HOW DEEP?
In January, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said all budget
expenditure should be cut by 10 percent, except social spending
and defence, a priority for Putin who sees restoring Russia's
military might as one of his main goals.
Just last month, Siluanov said Russia needed to cut its
budget by an additional 600 billion roubles this year. According
to Russia's RBC Daily newspaper that sum has already been
reduced to 427.2 billion.
Even the Defence Ministry may not be fully protected. RBC
quoted sources in the Finance Ministry as saying defence would
miss out on 26.9 billion roubles this year, a cut of only around
1 percent but a reversal of a trend of big annual increases
under Putin.
A Finance Ministry spokeswoman said work on revising the
budget was not yet complete and it did not comment on interim
plans.
For non-military state employees, or "budgetniki", cost
cutting is already being felt.
Regional heads and management at the Federal Customs Service
received a letter on Jan. 22 saying there would be a 10 percent
cut in staff "in order to maintain the payment of wages to
workers ... at the level of 2014".
According to a copy of the letter obtained by Reuters,
managers had to detail their activities, the number of vacancies
and come up with plans for their "reorganisation" by Jan. 29.
The Federal Customs Service did not respond to a request for
comment.
It is a risky strategy. By targeting state workers, Putin
may be hurting some of the people who have helped keep him in
power since 2000. So far, their obedience has held.
"Since we are in military service, we take orders," said the
Emergencies Ministry worker. "And so we cannot say anything
against (our bosses). But how can you run an organisation
without operators?"
($1 = 61.8850 roubles)
(Additional reporting by Darya Korsunskaya; Editing by Peter
Graff)