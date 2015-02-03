MOSCOW Feb 3 The Russian government is
discussing the introduction of price caps for essential food
products, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich was quoted as
saying on Tuesday.
A slump in the rouble and a ban on the import of some
Western food products last year have led to a surge in
inflation, hitting consumers. Inflation is not seen easing in
2015 and will be at 12 percent by the year-end, the economy
ministry forecasts.
News agencies RIA and Interfax quoted Dvorkovich as saying
that there would be possible restrictions on raising retail
prices for socially significant products. "We will see how to
efficiently place (restrictions) into law," he said.
The government may also give the state competition watchdog
more power in enforcing existing retail market regulations, RIA
reported Dvorkovich as saying. It did not provide further
details.
Dvorkovich's comments follow a series of store inspections
by the Prosecutor's General office across Russia aimed at
exposing unjustified price increases. However, top grocery
chains have said increases in their shelf prices have lagged the
broader inflation rate.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush, Greg
Mahlich)