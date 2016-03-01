MOSCOW, March 1 The government of Russia's Bashkortostan region is not planning for now to sell its stake in the oil firm Bashneft, TASS news agency cited the region's head Rustam Khamitov as saying.

"It is yet to be decided," Khamitov told journalists.

"We have repeatedly said that the region would not sell its stake." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)