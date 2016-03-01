UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
MOSCOW, March 1 The government of Russia's Bashkortostan region is not planning for now to sell its stake in the oil firm Bashneft, TASS news agency cited the region's head Rustam Khamitov as saying.
"It is yet to be decided," Khamitov told journalists.
"We have repeatedly said that the region would not sell its stake." (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Christian Lowe)
* Salman overheard lamenting plight of Syria (Adds Trump quotes)
TUNIS, May 20 Tunisian troops fired shots in the air to disperse protesters who tried to close down a gas pumping in southern Tatatouine province as part of their demands for jobs, a witness and two local radio stations said on Saturday.