* C. bank says bank lacked capital, made high-risk lending
* Mid-sized banks under pressure as bad loans mount
* Govt support for large banks contains sector risks
* Chart showing Russian bank bailouts: reut.rs/1ICfy2O
(Adds comment from central bank deputy chairman, updates
currency conversions)
By Jason Bush
MOSCOW, Aug 12 More Russian banks are feeling
the strain from the country's economic slump, highlighted on
Wednesday by the central bank's decision to pull the licence of
mid-sized Probusinessbank.
Banks are under pressure as low oil prices and Western
sanctions over the Ukraine crisis have caused a sharp economic
contraction, leading to a deterioration in banks' assets.
"The financial crisis of the last year has definitely
accelerated and increased the need to reduce the number of
banks, because banks are facing a new round of bad loans," said
Alfa Bank economist Natalia Orlova.
The central bank said it had revoked Probusinessbank's
licence as the bank had failed to meet minimum capital
requirements.
Probusinessbank had "carried out a high-risk policy
connected with placing its monetary means in low-quality
assets," the central bank said, adding that the bank had
exhausted its capital as a result.
In emailed comments to Reuters, central bank deputy chairman
Mikhail Surkov said the bank's liabilities exceeded its assets
by at least 67 billion roubles ($1.04 billion).
"The hole was caused by the presence at the bank of various
financial assets that had signs of being fictitious," he said,
adding that the central bank intended to inform law enforcement
agencies if its suspicions were confirmed by documentary
evidence.
Probusinessbank managers have not publicly responded to the
central bank's decision and calls to the bank went unanswered on
Wednesday.
The bank was the 51st largest by assets, making it a
relatively big player in a country with over 700 banks, but not
one of systemic importance. Russia's top 20 banks account for
three quarters of the sector's assets.
Maxim Osadchiy, head analyst at CFB bank, said that while
there was little likelihood of an immediate domino effect from
Probusinessbank's closure, the trend of bank failures could yet
dent public confidence in the sector.
"The situation is getting worse and worse," he said. "If
there are several more cases then even the closure of relatively
small bank could cause a banking crisis - it can't be excluded."
BOLSTERING BANKS
So far, government measures to bolster banks appear to have
been effective in preventing recent financial turmoil from
eroding overall public trust in the banking sector.
The most recent June data shows retail deposits up 15.7
percent compared with a year earlier.
The support measures have included a one trillion rouble
($15.55 billion) capital injection for 27 of the largest banks,
financed from the government budget.
The government has also doubled the size of the pay-outs it
makes to compensate depositors in failed banks, insuring 1.4
million roubles ($21,800) per person per bank.
While the insurance scheme has helped to reassure savers, it
also means that the government is facing a growing bill as more
mid-sized banks are closed.
Probusinessbank held some 27 billion roubles ($420 million)
in retail accounts and deposits, according to its second-quarter
accounts.
The withdrawal of its licence comes two weeks after the
central bank closed mid-sized Rossiyskiy Kredit Bank and three
smaller banks linked to it, which the state deposit insurance
agency said would cost it an estimated 62.2 billion roubles
($967 million).
Last December the central bank took measures to shore up
Trust Bank, another sizeable mid-sized bank, providing 127
billion roubles in emergency financing.
Alfa Bank's Orlova said that although the economic downturn
was exacerbating banks' problems, the recent wave of closures
also needed to be seen in the context of a tougher approach to
regulation adopted by central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina
since her appointment in 2013.
The central bank now appears to be further toughening its
approach as it concludes closing down problem banks and
compensating depositors is cheaper than trying to bail out the
banks - as often attempted in the past, she said.
"It seems that the recovery from the (economic) crisis will
not be very easy," she said. "Now the central bank has to be
even more aggressive. It can no longer pay all the obligations -
it has to share responsibility with shareholders."
She predicted that the main effect of the intensified
crack-down would be to accelerate a flow of business towards the
larger banks, reinforcing trends towards mergers and
acquisitions in the sector as the smaller banks disappear.
"For clients this means that they will need to keep their
money in the larger banks," she said. "It is a self-fulfilling
prophecy that is pushing sector consolidation."
(Reporting by Jason Bush; Additional reporting by Oksana
Kobzeva; Editing by Peter Graff)