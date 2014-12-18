MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin
said on Thursday he had invited the chairman of conglomerate
Sistema to a meeting he plans to hold with Russian
business before the end of the year.
Vladimir Yevtushenkov was freed from house arrest on
Wednesday, Interfax reported. He had been held on charges of
money laundering connected to a deal to acquire a stake in oil
company Bashneft. That stake has been returned to the
state.
Putin told his annual end-of-year news conference that the
so-called Bashneft case was not linked to any wider revision of
the privatisation of state assets. He also said that he hoped
that Sistema would be able to restore its position on the stock
market.
Shares in business conglomerate Sistema rose strongly after
Putin's comments, extending gains of some 60 percent to trade up
80 percent on the day.
(Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; Lidia Kelly and Katya
Golubkova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)