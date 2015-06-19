REFILE-Mineral-rich area of Papua New Guinea lifts decades-old ban on new mining
May 2 A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 President Vladimir Putin said on Friday Russia was doing well in tackling its economic crisis, aggravated by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and a fall in global oil prices.
Addressing an economic forum in the city of St Petersburg, he said that Russia's financial system and banking sector had adapted to the new conditions and that inflation had been taken under control. (Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
May 2 A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
* Pembina to pay as much as C$1.52 bln in cash, 99.5 mln in shares