BRIEF-India's Capital First sees loans to grow about 25 pct in 2017/18 - chairman
May 10 India's Capital First Ltd Executive Chairman V. Vaidyanathan says:
MOSCOW Jan 29 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia will remain a part of the global economy but needs to strengthen its financial and economic sovereignty.
Addressing Russian regional leaders, Putin said regional chiefs must track food inflation to prevent any price "speculation". Russia's economy has been hit by Western sanctions over the Ukraine crisis and by the fall in global oil prices.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova,; Editing by Timothy Heritage)
May 10 India's Capital First Ltd Executive Chairman V. Vaidyanathan says:
* Says it acquires two property projects for a combined 1.7 billion yuan ($246.29 million) in April