ST PETERSBURG, Russia, April 27 President
Vladimir Putin accused some of Russia's "quasi-partners" on
Monday of counting on the country's collapse by cutting its
banks off from the global financial system at a time when oil
prices had plunged.
Speaking in Russia's second city of St Petersburg, Putin
said they had been proved wrong and the economy had easily
weathered the crisis, deepened by Western sanctions imposed to
punish Moscow over its policies in Ukraine.
"After the fall in oil prices from $100 a barrel to 50, 160
billion out of 500 did not come into the economy," he said,
apparently counting in dollars.
"It's a big figure. And at the same time our quasi-partners
limited access of our banks to refinance on the European
markets."
Putin did not make clear what he included in his
calculations. Russia has lost income because of a fall in export
revenues in dollar terms, a sharp decline in foreign investment
and capital flight.
"Apparently someone was counting on some sort of collapse,"
Putin told lawmakers. "No collapse happened. The Russian economy
is easily overcoming these artificial barriers ... The peak of
(debt) payments has passed. If someone counted on causing some
kind of collapse, nothing came of it."
Putin and his government have become increasingly upbeat
about the economy, lauding a recovery of the rouble which, after
falling by around 40 percent last year on weak oil prices and
sanctions, has firmed by about 15 percent this year.
But Russia is slipping into recession and consumers are hurt
by double-digit inflation, spurred by a ban on Western food
imports imposed in retaliation to the Western sanctions.
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said earlier this
month that Russia had lost 25 billion euros from sanctions, or
1.5 percent of gross domestic product, but could cope with the
"new economic reality".
(Reporting by Darya Korsunskaya, Writing by Elizabeth Piper,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)