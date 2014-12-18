BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 18 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday the government had to take additional measures to forge economic stability.
"There have been results but the government must take other measures," he told his annual end-of-the-year news conference, adding that the central bank was not the only body responsible for the economic situation.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR