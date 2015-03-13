* Unusual silence from president prompts Internet ridicule
* Fantasy theories range from death to abduction by aliens
* Kremlin says Putin is fine, TV shows meeting
MOSCOW, March 13 A wave of savage mockery broke
over President Vladimir Putin across the Internet on Friday,
sparked by days of absence from public view, despite official
insistence it was business as usual in the Kremlin.
State television footage of Putin working at his residence
failed to quell the tide of fantastical theories circulating
online that the 62-year-old Kremlin leader had died, been
deposed, or travelled to Switzerland to watch his girlfriend
give birth.
Ukrainian children produced a cartoon showing Putin abducted
from the Kremlin by aliens. here
The hashtag #putinumer (putin died) began trending on
Twitter, and a website, putinumer.com, offered readers advice on
how to gauge whether the rumours were true.
"Look out the window," it advised. "Are people rejoicing,
dancing, letting off fireworks? No? That means he hasn't died
yet."
Putin is normally ubiquitous in state media, but his silence
in the past week has fed rumours of a threat to his grip on
power. While hard facts are scarce, there has been speculation
of a split between rival Kremlin camps since the killing of
opposition politician Boris Nemtsov near Red Square on Feb. 27.
"Putin has died on purpose to distract attention from the
murder of Nemtsov", tweeted Putin#Vor (Putin#Thief).
A Ukrainian website carried a cartoon of Putin lying
alongside Soviet state founder Vladimir Lenin in his Red Square
mausoleum, and mocked-up pictures of Putin on his deathbed or
lying in an open coffin. here
KREMLIN NOT AMUSED
While Putin is a target of satire, he remains by far
Russia's most popular politician and has enjoyed a surge in
patriotic support since annexing Crimea from Ukraine last year.
The head of pro-Kremlin pollster VTSIOM said on Friday that
his approval rating had hit an all-time high of 88 percent.
Asked by Reuters to confirm that the president was in good
health, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "Yes. We've
already said this a hundred times. This isn't funny any more."
RIA news agency separately quoted Peskov as denying that
Putin had become a father again -- a response to a flurry of
speculation that former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabayeva had given
birth in Switzerland. The Kremlin has regularly denied
speculation of a romantic relationship between Kabayeva and
Putin, who formally divorced his wife Lyudmila in 2014.
"Putin really does have a packed timetable: yesterday he
died, today he gave birth," suggested one Twitter user.
In a country where the president dominates state media,
demonstrations are tightly controlled and Kremlin opponents risk
arrest, fines, prosecution or, in Nemtsov's case, death, the
Internet has become the most effective outlet for dissent.
In a surreal YouTube video which had been watched more than
65,000 times by Friday afternoon, two men in camouflage uniform
are shown walking through a rubble-strewn landscape past Putin's
gravestone, carrying a TV screen showing wild Cossack dancing.
"Unbelievable things happen in the world," they sing. "You
would think the people will mourn/But the earthlings
celebrate/All the continents conduct parades/America is happy,
Europe is happy." here
Theories sprang up to explain why the president this week
postponed a meeting with the leader of Kazakhstan -- one
suggested he was meeting Muammar Gaddafi and Hugo Chavez, the
deceased Libyan and Venezuelan leaders.
Amid the hilarity, Kirill Martynov a columnist on
independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, put forward a more sober
view: that people were deluded if they thought that they could
achieve freedom, change and democracy without lifting a finger,
by just waiting for a change of leader.
"It's not Putin that has died," he wrote. "It's you, if you
think that his death will make you more free."
(Reporting by Denis Dyomkin, Denis Pinchuk, Ludmila
Zaramenskikh, Polina Devitt, Ludmila Danilova, Anton Derbenev,
Alessandra Prentice, Ralph Boulton and Thomas Grove; Writing by
Mark Trevelyan; Editing by Andrew Heavens)