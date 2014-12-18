BRIEF-Global Ferronickel Holdings says FY revenues of 3.77 bln pesos
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MOSCOW Dec 18 President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russia's current economic difficulties could last for the next two years but the situation could improve faster.
He told his annual end-of-year news conference that the central bank would not waste foreign reserves propping up the rouble, but that the current interest rate level would not last for the whole of the economic crisis. (Reporting by Moscow bureau, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
* For FY 2016 revenues of 3.77 billion pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Focus financial partners to receive significant investment from Stone Point Capital and KKR