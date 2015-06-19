REFILE-Mineral-rich area of Papua New Guinea lifts decades-old ban on new mining
May 2 A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 19 Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday he was confident Moscow's cooperation with the West would continue.
Putin, addressing the St Petersburg International Economic Forum, also said Russia was committed to ensuring a transparent and predictable economy for investors.
Ties between Russia and the West have been strained by the crisis in Ukraine, and the relationship between Moscow and Washington is at its worst level since the end of the Cold War. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Writing by Maria Kiselyova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)
May 2 A mineral-rich region of Papua New Guinea has lifted a 40-year-old ban on new mining and exploration, opening the way for iron ore and copper operations.
* Pembina to pay as much as C$1.52 bln in cash, 99.5 mln in shares