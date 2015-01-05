VIENNA Jan 5 Raiffeisen Bank International
said on Monday the results of its Russian unit could
fall in future and a review of its mid-term plans there was
necessary due to the devaluation of the rouble and
revised growth expectations for Russia.
"An adjustment of the goodwill valuation would not affect
the regulatory capital ratios. While the audit of the Russian
unit for the financial year 2014 is not yet final, the profit
after tax for the Russian segment will be significantly above
300 million euros ($358 million)," RBI said in an emailed
statement.
In 2013, RBI had profit after tax of 469 million euros in
Russia, according to data on its website.
($1 = 0.8389 euros)
(Reporting By Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla, editing by
David Evans)