VIENNA Jan 7 Raiffeisen Bank International's
(RBI) 2014 loss could top its previous worst-case
scenario of 500 million euros ($592 million) if it has to write
down the value of its Russian business, its chief executive said
on Wednesday.
Karl Sevelda was also quoted in the Austrian bank's in-house
publication as saying it was lifting its cost savings target to
650-700 million euros by 2016 from a previous 600 million and it
might exit one or more foreign markets, without elaborating.
RBI said on Monday its Russian business, which in the past
has been a major profit generator, might deteriorate and that it
might review the unit's accounting value given the weakness in
the rouble and Russia's economic problems.
"The heavy drop in the Russian currency and the bad economic
forecasts for Russia could make a write-down of the goodwill of
Raiffeisenbank Russia necessary," in-house publication
Raiffeisen-Zeitung quoted Sevelda as saying.
"If the existing goodwill of Raiffeisenbank Russia doesn't
change, I expect that it (the 2014 loss) won't be more than 500
million (euros)," he added.
Sevelda said any goodwill writedown at the Russian business
would not affect RBI's regulatory capital quotas.
A spokesman for RBI confirmed the comments.
RBI currently operates in Austria and 15 countries in
central and eastern Europe, but also has branches in other
countries. RBI's business in 2014 suffered particularly in
Ukraine and Hungary.
($1 = 0.8450 euros)
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Shadia Nasralla; Editing by
Jason Neely and Mark Potter)