BRIEF-CoreSite Realty says amended and restated term loan agreement
* CoreSite Realty- on April 19, co amended, restated a term loan agreement to increase commitment thereunder from $100 million to $200 million - sec filing
VIENNA Dec 23 Moody's Investors Service downgraded by one notch on Tuesday the deposit and senior unsecured debt ratings of Raiffeisen Bank International's Russian unit ZAO Raiffeisenbank and put its ratings on review for a downgrade.
It cited "materially increased risks to earnings and capital" at ZAO Raiffeisenbank given substantial deterioration in the Russian operating environment and heightened risk of a more prolonged and more acute economic downturn than originally anticipated.
"In particular, Moody's expects that the recent hike in interest rates and substantial local-currency devaluation will trigger a deterioration in ZAO Raiffeisenbank's financial fundamentals," it added.
here. (Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by David Evans)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MONTERREY, April 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings of Banco Agricola, S. A. (Agricola) and Banco Davivienda Salvadoreno, S.A. (Davivienda Sal) to 'B-' from 'BB-'. The Rating Outlooks have been revised to Stable from Negative. Fitch has also downgraded both banks' Viability Rating (VR) to 'ccc' from 'b', affirmed their Short-Term IDRs at 'B' and downgraded their Support Ratings to '5' from '3'.