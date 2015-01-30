(Adds comment, background)
By Darya Korsunskaya
MOSCOW Jan 30 Russian Finance Minister Anton
Siluanov backed the central bank's decision to cut its main
interest rate on Friday and said the bank had grounds to say it
had the situation on the foreign exchange market under control.
The central bank cut its main interest rate by 200 basis
points to 15 percent as fears of recession mount following the
fall in oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine
crisis.
"We believe that it was an absolutely correct and informed
decision," Siluanov told reporters. "The situation has calmed
down in the currency market, the (rouble) rate has found its
equilibrium."
The rouble, which has fallen some 50 percent against the
dollar since early last year, weakened as much as 4 percent
against the dollar and euro from the previous close, before
recovering slightly.
The central bank's decision to cut rates came little more
than a month after the rouble's virtual free fall forced the
bank to raise rates in an emergency move to 17 percent. Siluanov
said the situation had stabilised since then.
"We all had complained about the high (lending) rates in the
economy, which are guided also by the key (central bank) rate,"
Siluanov said. "The central bank's decision speaks of a further
decline in (lending) rates. The central bank has reason to say
that the situation in the foreign exchange market is under
control."
