MOSCOW, March 10 Moody's decision to stop issuing local credit ratings on Russian companies is the start of a process that will eventually allow a Kremlin-promoted national rating agency to dominate, market players said on Thursday.

That process began last year when President Vladimir Putin, angered at downgrades of Russia's sovereign rating by Moody's and Standard and Poor's, accused the big Western agencies of "politicised" actions, suggesting they were taking the West's side in the stand-off over the Ukraine conflict.

Putin approved a law regulating the activities of ratings agencies and expedited the creation of a new national Analytical Credit Rating Agency (ACRA).

Moody's cited the new law when announcing its decision late on Wednesday to stop issuing national ratings for companies and other organisations within Russia.

In a sign that other agencies could follow suit, Fitch said the new law would put its Russia subsidiary in direct conflict with its international regulatory obligations, although it was continuing a "constructive dialogue" with Russia's central bank.

"This is just the beginning of a large and rapid redistribution of the market, which has been formed over 20 years," Alexei Savatyugin, former deputy finance minister, said on his Facebook page.

The change fits with a trend under Putin's rule for state-backed actors to squeeze out independent players, especially those with foreign ties, from crucial sectors of the economy.

The big three international agencies will continue to set Russia's sovereign debt ratings and will also dominate in global ratings of major Russian assets. But for local ratings, the changes clear the way for the new national agency to dominate.

"The decisive reason (for Moody's decision) is the arrival of the new Russian agency, which the central bank has been heavily promoting and which will become the most significant domestic player," said Chris Weafer, a senior partner with Macro-Advisory in Moscow.

DIFFICULT TASK

Russia's finance ministry said the new law would stop agencies withdrawing ratings at the behest of foreign governments, something Moscow fears if, for example, the West imposed a new round of tougher sanctions.

But deputy minister Alexei Moiseev acknowledged that it will be difficult for international agencies to meet the new requirements on national ratings.

Moody's said its decision to stop issuing national ratings follows "legislative changes and other potential restrictions" on the independence of its Russian joint venture, Moody's Interfax Rating Agency.

The new Russian law, effective as of 2017, stipulates that subsidiaries of agencies such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's and Fitch Ratings will not be able to withdraw local ratings under external political pressure, among other conditions.

That means that Russian law would not allow the agencies to abide by potential international sanctions against Moscow.

Savatyugin, the former deputy finance minister, called the law "contradictory, unfair, impossible to implement, (and) devised in an emergency under political slogans."

The combined market share of the big three global agencies in Russia's local ratings is around 10-12 percent, with Moody's issuing about only 150 ratings.

National ratings were developed mainly for emerging markets with non-investment grade or low-investment grade sovereign ratings and they allow for more credit differentiations than are possible on the international scale, according to Fitch.

The new ACRA agency may start issuing ratings, which it says will not be subject to political influence, later this year.

Ekaterina Trofimova, ACRA's chief executive officer, told Reuters the way Russia's central bank regulates ratings agencies is generally consistent with international standards, "even though it requires an additional but bearable regulatory and cost burden."

Weafer, of Macro-Advisory, said: "So long as the rating agency is consistent in how it applies its ratings then investors will rely on it." (Additional reporting by Karin Strokecker in London and Elena Orekhova, Darya Korsunskaya and Jason Bush in Moscow; Editing by Christian Lowe and Ruth Pitchford)