By Lidia Kelly and Katya Golubkova
MOSCOW, March 10 Moody's decision to stop
issuing local credit ratings on Russian companies is the start
of a process that will eventually allow a Kremlin-promoted
national rating agency to dominate, market players said on
Thursday.
That process began last year when President Vladimir Putin,
angered at downgrades of Russia's sovereign rating by Moody's
and Standard and Poor's, accused the big Western agencies of
"politicised" actions, suggesting they were taking the West's
side in the stand-off over the Ukraine conflict.
Putin approved a law regulating the activities of ratings
agencies and expedited the creation of a new national Analytical
Credit Rating Agency (ACRA).
Moody's cited the new law when announcing its decision late
on Wednesday to stop issuing national ratings for companies and
other organisations within Russia.
In a sign that other agencies could follow suit, Fitch said
the new law would put its Russia subsidiary in direct conflict
with its international regulatory obligations, although it was
continuing a "constructive dialogue" with Russia's central bank.
"This is just the beginning of a large and rapid
redistribution of the market, which has been formed over 20
years," Alexei Savatyugin, former deputy finance minister, said
on his Facebook page.
The change fits with a trend under Putin's rule for
state-backed actors to squeeze out independent players,
especially those with foreign ties, from crucial sectors of the
economy.
The big three international agencies will continue to set
Russia's sovereign debt ratings and will also dominate in global
ratings of major Russian assets. But for local ratings, the
changes clear the way for the new national agency to dominate.
"The decisive reason (for Moody's decision) is the arrival
of the new Russian agency, which the central bank has been
heavily promoting and which will become the most significant
domestic player," said Chris Weafer, a senior partner with
Macro-Advisory in Moscow.
DIFFICULT TASK
Russia's finance ministry said the new law would stop
agencies withdrawing ratings at the behest of foreign
governments, something Moscow fears if, for example, the West
imposed a new round of tougher sanctions.
But deputy minister Alexei Moiseev acknowledged that it will
be difficult for international agencies to meet the new
requirements on national ratings.
Moody's said its decision to stop issuing national ratings
follows "legislative changes and other potential restrictions"
on the independence of its Russian joint venture, Moody's
Interfax Rating Agency.
The new Russian law, effective as of 2017, stipulates that
subsidiaries of agencies such as Moody's, Standard & Poor's and
Fitch Ratings will not be able to withdraw local ratings under
external political pressure, among other conditions.
That means that Russian law would not allow the agencies to
abide by potential international sanctions against Moscow.
Savatyugin, the former deputy finance minister, called the
law "contradictory, unfair, impossible to implement, (and)
devised in an emergency under political slogans."
The combined market share of the big three global agencies
in Russia's local ratings is around 10-12 percent, with Moody's
issuing about only 150 ratings.
National ratings were developed mainly for emerging markets
with non-investment grade or low-investment grade sovereign
ratings and they allow for more credit differentiations than are
possible on the international scale, according to Fitch.
The new ACRA agency may start issuing ratings, which it says
will not be subject to political influence, later this year.
Ekaterina Trofimova, ACRA's chief executive officer, told
Reuters the way Russia's central bank regulates ratings agencies
is generally consistent with international standards, "even
though it requires an additional but bearable regulatory and
cost burden."
Weafer, of Macro-Advisory, said: "So long as the rating
agency is consistent in how it applies its ratings then
investors will rely on it."
(Additional reporting by Karin Strokecker in London and Elena
Orekhova, Darya Korsunskaya and Jason Bush in Moscow; Editing by
Christian Lowe and Ruth Pitchford)